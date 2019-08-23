Four stand-out moments from President Cyril Ramaphosa's question-and-answer session

President Cyril Ramaphosa kept his cool, answering probing questions with witty responses in parliament on Thursday.

Here are four standout moments:

EFF payment was 'generosity'

Ramaphosa admitted to giving two EFF members money as an act of “generosity”, with no strings attached.

While answering Julius Malema's “one last question”, he said the EFF put him in a “very embarrassing position”.

“The EFF put me in a very embarrassing position. These two NCOP colleagues were my most vociferous critics in the house. But where there is humanity, and we interact with each other beyond party lines, and when these two members needed help we gave it to them.

“It’s not connected with anything. It was out of deep generosity, but clearly not from your side, honourable Malema,” said Ramaphosa.

EFF members Tebogo Mokwele and Nkagisang Mokgosi resigned from parliament and the party's central command team, after saying they had received money from Ramaphosa's CR17 ANC presidential campaign.