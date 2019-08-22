Needs of SA's majority must be put ahead of elite, narrow interests

SA has a good democratic architecture with a protection of civil and political rights, an independent media, separation of powers and independent judiciary, institutions designed to protect ordinary people from abuse of state power and a vibrant civil society.

Nevertheless, the phenomena of state capture that has swept over the country, details of which are being laid bare at the state capture commission chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has tested the integrity of the various sectors, including the media.

A year into the Zondo commission, what has become evident is that although SA invested in the establishment of strong institutions and the rule of law, these have been undermined by the deepening socioeconomic malaise. It is common cause that SA faces existential or structural problems that predispose society to persistent unemployment, inequality and poverty - which are inextricably linked. But these are not insurmountable. Other societies have found ways to change course and improve lives.