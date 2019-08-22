Julius Malema breaks silence on EFF MPs who 'received money from CR17 campaign'

EFF leader Julius Malema has broken his silence on the party's former MPs, who allegedly received payments from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency.

Nkagisang Mokgosi and Tebogo Mokwele resigned on Tuesday after saying they had received R80,000 each.

Malema took to social media to express support for the women, describing them as “hardworking female cadres of our movement”, adding that “this too shall pass”.