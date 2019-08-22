“Khawuleza” which means hurry up in isiXhosa‚ is the name for a new district co-ordination model which seeks to “improve the coherence and effect of government service delivery and development”.

Ramaphosa was addressing ministers‚ premiers‚ and mayors convening as the President’s Co-ordinating Council (PCC) on Tuesday.

According to Ramaphosa‚ “Khawuleza” will address monitoring and evaluation which has been inconsistent and at times vague.

He said some programmes and initiatives that had been rolled out were “not in sync with government’s overarching strategy‚ and were implemented on a piecemeal and silo basis".

“Monitoring and evaluation has been inconsistent and at times vague‚ resulting in us having no clear line of sight of what is needed‚ where it is needed‚ how it will be done and how much it is costing‚” Ramaphosa said.

He added that the new dispensation sought to change the face of rural and urban landscapes by “ensuring complementarity between urban and rural development‚ with a deliberate emphasis on local economic development”.

Shortcomings of the previous models

Ramaphosa acknowledged the shortcomings of the previous models‚ adding that was why there needed to be change‚ to “adopt an approach to development that is more practical‚ achievable‚ implementable and measurable”.

“The district-driven model is meant to turn plans into action‚ and ensure proper project management and tracking‚” said Ramaphosa.

“National departments that have district-level delivery capacity will‚ together with provinces‚ have to provide implementation plans that specify exactly where programmes will be located and exactly when they will be implemented.”