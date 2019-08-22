Ramaphosa to face more CR17 fire

DA leader Mmusi Maimane wants to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa today whether he appointed CR17 campaigners to cushy jobs when he took office.

Maimane yesterday wrote to the speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise asking her to allow him to include an oral question for Ramaphosa when the presidents appears for a Q&A session today.

The leader of the opposition wants to ask Ramaphosa whether some of the CR17 campaigners were appointed as part of repayment for the president's successful campaign to lead the ANC.

He will also ask him to answer questions over alleged payments made by his controversial CR17 campaign for the presidency of the ANC.

EFF leader Julius Malema will also ask Ramaphosa to disclose names of people who were part of his campaign who are now working either in his office or are in cabinet.