13 North West pupils hurt in scholar transport accident

North West department of Education has warned parents to be careful when choosing drivers who transport their children to school.

The warning came after 13 pupils from Seabo Secondary school in Kolomeng village near Taung were involved in a horrible accident. The pupils were on their way to school when the driver lost control while approaching a sharp curve.

NW Education MEC, Mmaphefo Matsemela said she was shocked to learn about the incident.

“Parents should make sure that drivers who transport their children are qualified and responsible. Parents are the one who pay for transport and they should be in charge of making a decision on who is transporting their children,” Matsemela said.

She said five pupils were in a critical condition and eight were treated for minor injuries for headaches and back injuries.

“This is now a second accident which has happened within a short space of time. I would like to make a stern appeal to all our drivers who transport pupils to schools to be extremely careful. They should be cautious whenever they drive with out children and parents should monitor them,” she said.