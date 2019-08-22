I had an AquaGold facial and this is what it was like

A facial with gold-plated needles? I was intrigued. As someone who recently started going for regular facials, I am a firm believer that your skin is worth looking after. After all, it is the body’s largest organ and shows the first tell-tale signs of ageing.

The AquaGold facial is a micro-needle treatment on steroids. The medical-grade, micro-channelling technology was developed in China and popularised in the US. The procedure is administered by a qualified medical professional using a device that has 20 24-karat gold-plated micro-channels, each with a diameter thinner than a human hair.

These channels allow for deep penetration, depositing a customised solution of active ingredients, based on your individual needs, directly into your skin. It is a targeted treatment that can be used in areas where deep peels and laser treatments are typically not performed.