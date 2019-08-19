Identity of ninth taxi crash victim in Mpumalanga unknown

Eight of the nine crash victims in Mpumalanga have been identified by their families, except for one person believed to be a hitchhiker.

Eight of the victims were returning from the ALS mine in July where they were due to start working the following week.

According to the department of community safety, security and liaison, a female passenger in the crash on the N11 road between Middelburg and Hendrina has not been identified as she was not working at the ALS mine when the taxi they were travelling crashed head-on with an articulated truck.

All passengers in the taxi were burnt beyond recognition as it burst into flames after impact.

Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the department was calling for relatives of the young woman to come forward.

"The DNA results which were conducted on the remains of the eight victims of the N11 Road crash have been finalised. The agonising process came to a close on Friday August 16 2019 and it was undertaken because the victims were burnt beyond recognition due to the severity of the crash."

Mmusi said the remains of the deceased would be given to their families on Tuesday so that the planning of funerals can take place.

"We believe the lady was a hitchhiker as she was not known by the mine which claimed knowledge of the right victims as the taxi was directly transporting the eight [from the mine]. We are calling for people who have someone [in the family missing] they believe could be the lady to come forward," said Mmusi.