Nine die as minibus taxi hits concrete barrier on Joburg highway

By Promise  Marupeng - 18 August 2019 - 16:46
Nine people died in a taxi crash.
Image: Supplied

Nine people died on Sunday afternoon after a taxi driver lost control  of the vehicle and collided with a concrete barricade.

The deadly accident happened on the N1 Highway South Buccleuch interchange at 1.10pm.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said one body was flung onto the opposite direction on the N1 North when the crash happened.

“The white Toyota Quantum minibus was coming from Ivory Park headed to the Johannesburg CBD and four people, including a child, survived and were taken to nearby hospitals,” he said.

Minnaar said the crash caused a huge obstruction on the road as emergency services tried to rescue and save the lives of the passengers who were reached on time.

