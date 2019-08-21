A timeline of SA journalist Shiraaz Mohamed's kidnapping

It's been almost three years since South African photographer Shiraaz Mohamed was kidnapped in Syria. On Monday, a video of a man believed to be Mohamed pleading for his release sparked concerns.

Here's a timeline of his kidnapping:

January 2017 - No word from Mohamed

Four days of no signs of Mohamed led to a search for the photographer, who had gone to Syria with Gift of The Givers. The organisation's founder, Imtiaz Sooliman confirmed Mohamed had been working with the group and was abducted on his way to the Turkish border. Sooliman said initially the men who kidnapped Mohamed said they needed to question him and promised to bring him back in two days.