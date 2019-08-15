Soweto schoolgirl raped after drink 'spiked'

A 15-year-old pupil was allegedly abducted and gang raped by two scholar transport drivers on Monday.

The grade 9 pupil from a school in Bosmont, west of Johannesburg, was with a group of four girls who arrived at the school on Eid Mubarak, an Islam holiday.

They had apparently not been aware the school was closed for the day.

The girls then apparently clubbed together to raise R50 and called another scholar transport to take them home. But according to the victim's mother, the driver refused to let her daughter get off at her drop-off point and instead drove with them to Meadowlands, Soweto.

"She said that the driver refused to let her off his vehicle at her stop and instead drove to Meadowlands where he called two of his friends," said the emotional mother.

"My daughter said they were given drinks in Meadowlands and she doesn't remember what happened after that. She remembers waking up later in the day and she was bleeding from her private part."

The 36-year-old mother said her daughter relayed the events of what happened and they went to a local police station where they laid charges of rape.

The mother said she was angry that the school failed to communicate that no academic activity would take place on Monday.

"What hurts is that the school did not tell us as parents that there would be no school [on Monday]. Had they did, we would have been able to take precautions and my child would not have been raped," she told Sowetan yesterday.