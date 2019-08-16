Zimbabwe abductions the work of Mugabe's people: Emmerson Mnangagwa

Harare says the recent abductions of civic society activists and MDC Alliance members ahead of planned protests for Friday are the work of enemies linked to former president Robert Mugabe’s establishment.

In a statement, the ministry of information, publicity and broadcasting services said the alleged violations were committed by a "force comprised of discharged and disgruntled former members of the old establishment, of whom some are trained".

The Zimbabwe government claims the "third force’s" intentions were to soil President Emmerson Mnangagwa and cause “both local and international outrage".

Since Monday, numerous activists have been abducted and tortured. Some reported the abuse to the police.