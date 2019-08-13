Zephany Nurse can reveal her identity to the world‚ the Pretoria High Court has ordered.

On Tuesday Judge Peter Mabuse lifted the restrictions relating to the publication of Nurse's identity as contained in the orders granted by the same court on April 21‚ 2015 and July 11‚ 2017.

On April 21 2015‚ the Centre for Child Law obtained an interim order in the high court in Pretoria protecting the identity of children who were victims of crime.

The Centre for Child Law sought an order declaring that‚ on a proper construction of the provision‚ child victims and witnesses do not forfeit the protection of section 154 (3) when they reach the age of 18.

On July 11 2017 the High Court in Pretoria dismissed the application by the centre‚ saying the adult extension sought was neither permissible nor required by the Constitution.

Section 154(3) of the Criminal Procedure Act only states that no person shall publish information which may reveal the identity of an accused or of a witness at criminal proceedings who is under the age of 18 years.

Nurse‚ who was stolen from a hospital in Cape Town as a newborn and reunited with her biological parents when she was 17‚ wants to reveal her identity.

Nurse‚ now 22‚ had applied to the high court for the scrapping of an interim interdict protecting her identity.