WATCH | 'Pay the money, please let me go home' - SA paramedic captured in Libya cries for help

Chained by the feet, a South African man who has been held captive in Libya since 2017 has pleaded to be reunited with his family.

The family of Gerco van Deventer are struggling to raise the $1.5m (about R22m) his captors are demanding for his release.

South Africa's official policy is not to pay ransoms.

The 43-year-old Van Deventer, with a thick greying beard, was among four men abducted in southern Libya in November 2017. The three other men are Turkish.

Founder and director of humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, said they had become involved in negotiating for Van Deventer's release in February this year.

Sooliman said his captors are a splinter group linked to Al Qaeda.

In a message seen by TimesLIVE, which was sent to Sooliman by Van Deventer's wife, she said her husband was taken hostage on November 3, 2017.

She said he was taken in Awbari while they were on their way to a power plant.

"I am still in contact with one of the Turks who were taken with Gerco. He assured me they were well treated and fed and watered," she told Sooliman.

On a Facebook support page the family said they had kept quiet about his kidnapping as a precaution for his safety, until the news broke recently.