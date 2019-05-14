Gift of the Givers 'not paying too much attention' to new video of abducted SA photographer

Gift of the Givers said on Tuesday it is aware of a new video showing SA photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed pleading to be rescued from his captors.

Mohamed was captured in Syria more than two years ago. His plight was brought to the attention of President Cyril Ramaphosa by Mohamed's family, who camped outside the voting station where the president voted last week.

It is the second video of Mohamed to surface in recent weeks.

"It has been brought to the attention of Gift of the Givers that a second video on Shiraaz has been loaded on YouTube and is doing the rounds on social media," said the organisation's founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

"We checked with the individual who sent us the first video. He was very surprised to hear of this and was not aware of it. It seems to be a modified version of the one that was initially sent to us, so we are not paying too much attention to it."