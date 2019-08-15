WATCH | Limpopo teacher who slapped pupils is being investigated

"Corporal punishment is a thing of the past and has been outlawed for years now. It cannot be tolerated."

These were the words of Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo in reaction to video footage of a teacher allegedly slapping pupils across the face in class.

Investigations into the incident were under way on Thursday, the Limpopo education department said.

"A team of district officials has been dispatched to the school to start with the investigations that will establish the facts and determine the course of action to be taken," said spokesperson Sam Mkondo.

"The department views this video in a very serious light, given the fact that corporal punishment is outlawed in our schools."

Mkhondo said they were alerted to the "shocking video" on Wednesday. Purportedly recorded by a pupil, the video shows a male allegedly slapping pupils, one by one, across their faces. A commotion is heard in the background.

The school where the incident played out was identified as Bopedi Bapedi Secondary in Ngwaritsi Circuit, Sekhukhune South District.