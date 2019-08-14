Racist message on toilet wall prompts investigation at KZN high school

The provincial department of education will investigate an allegation of racism at a KwaZulu-Natal school after video footage of the incident went viral on Wednesday.

The video, posted on Twitter by parody account Advovo Wabantu, shows a learner at Ladysmith High School enter the boys' toilet, where a racist slogan is plastered on the wall.

The learner can be heard saying "be careful" to another boy as he walks out of the toilet.