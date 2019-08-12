When bullets fly, pupils know they must 'hit the floor' in Hanover Park

During lunch break on Thursday, hundreds of pupils from Blomvlei Primary School in Hanover Park gathered on the outskirts of the school, holding signs and beating drums to raise awareness about gang violence in the area.

The children, who ranged from grade R to grade 7, spent their break chanting: “We want peace, we want peace!”

According to Raatiqah Tagodien, vice-chair of the school governing board and organiser of the picket, Blomvlei is in the middle of a gang-ridden area.

“We have to duck and dive bullets from every direction. There are gangsters on all sides shooting every day,” said Tagodien.

The situation is so severe that the school has had to teach pupils how to respond when they hear gunshots nearby.

“The children know if they are outside, they have to go to the nearest classroom and hit the floor,” said Michelle Rhode, a mother of two children who attend the high school next door.