EFF accuses government of waging war on foreign nationals

The EFF has accused the government of sponsoring a "war" on foreign nationals from other African countries.

This after Soweto residents looted shops owned by foreigners on Wednesday night.

The red berets said that government was to blame because of its rhetoric following a police operation to clamp down on counterfeit goods in the Joburg CDB.

The Braamfontein-based opposition party characterised the incidents as "self-hate driven mass violence against our own".

It said the violence that had broken out in Soweto could spread across the country.