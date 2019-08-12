Corruption 'driving migrant crisis'

Government efforts to deal with undocumented migrants cannot succeed until corruption is rooted from all the state agencies involved.

This is according to chairperson of the African Diaspora Forum Vusumuzi Sibanda, who was reacting to weekend media reports that government plans to tighten legislation and border control to deal with the crisis of undocumented persons.

City Press reported that government and parliament were considering introducing a wave of measures including the relocation of refugee centres to the country's borders, in order that those who did not qualify to enter the country can be sent back. Small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and chairperson of the portfolio committee on home affairs Bongani Bongo are reported to be in support of the move.

Other proposed actions include enhanced co-ordination between state agencies, strengthening legislation to stop the easy flow and settlement of undocumented persons and the implementation of the Border Management Bill, which calls for a single authority to run the country's borders.

Sibanda said government's tough stance on undocumented persons was just fulfillment of a promise made before the May general elections.