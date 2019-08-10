Cops bust syndicate wanted for business robberies in several provinces

Limpopo police have bust a Gauteng crime syndicate linked to business robberies in several provinces.

Five suspects believed to be part of the syndicate were arrested on Thursday shortly after allegedly committing a robbery at a clothing store in the Bela Bela CBD.

“Four men and two women, allegedly arrived at the store at about 10.30am, driving in a white VW Polo and a black City Golf. After entering the store, they then ordered the staff to lie down and tied them up. The store manager was in the process allegedly instructed to unlock the safe and put about 198 different cellphone models into a bag,” police said.

The incident was reported to the police and the Bela Bela Crime Intelligence Unit immediately started following leads. Information was disseminated to all the surrounding stations to be on the lookout for the suspects.