Trucks petrol bombed on N3, motorists urged to avoid night travel

Trucks transporting paraffin were allegedly petrol bombed on the N3 overnight, forcing authorities to close the freeway in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We had two trucks that were torched. We believe that they were petrol bombed while travelling towards Joburg,” provincial Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu told eNCA on Sunday.

“They were laden with paraffin and we all know that paraffin is a flammable substance. We had a disaster on the freeway that forced us to close the freeway at least for six hours.”

The drivers managed to escape.

Traffic had to be diverted while the scene was cleared just outside Pietermaritzburg.

Mngomezulu said reports that as many as 15 trucks had been set alight were not correct.

Meanwhile the N3 toll concession has warned road users to avoid night-time travel if possible.