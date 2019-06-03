Petrol bombed truck driver fights for his life

The next 48 hours will be "critical” for a truck driver who was chased by attackers after they petrol bombed his vehicle while he was resting on the side of the N1 highway near Touws River in the Western Cape.

Yolanda Huddlestone, from Huddlestone Logistics, said that 50-year-old Bernard Groenewald had sustained serious burns to more than 60% of his body during the attack in the early hours of Sunday morning. She added that the next 48 hours would be critical for the injured driver.

“Our drivers aren’t safe on the roads anymore. We don’t know where you can park safely,” she said.

Huddlestone said that between 11pm and 4am crime was so bad on the road that in some cases insurance was reluctant to cover losses. "They just attack you and transport drivers are fed up,” she added.