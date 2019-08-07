South Africa

Two 'dangerous' prisoners shot dead at court after attempting to escape

By Iavan Pijoos - 07 August 2019 - 07:45
The two men were being escorted to the holding cells on Tuesday afternoon after their court appearance when they attacked a warder.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Two on-trial prisoners were shot and killed after they attempted to escape at the Thohoyandou High Court, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the two men were being escorted to the holding cells on Tuesday afternoon after their court appearance, when they attacked a warder.

Mojapelo said the men tried to seize a R5 rifle from the warder.

"During the scuffle, several shots were randomly fired and in the process, the two prisoners were shot dead."

He said the two men were facing 90 charges including for murder, armed robberies, business robberies and cash-in-transit heist.

Police have opened cases of inquest and robbery.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will investigate the matter.

