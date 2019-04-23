Father who shot and killed teen son still awaits fate

A father who shot dead his teenage son outside school, believing he was a hijacker, will have to wait a while longer to know his fate.

The Lenasia magistrate’s court heard on Tuesday that investigations into the shooting in which Sibusiso Tshabalala killed his son Luyanda, are yet to be finalised.

Prosecutor Nerrisa Muller told the court that although the social worker’s report and victim impact report were concluded, they were yet to be handed over to the state.

“We spoke to the probation officer this morning and we were informed that the report was available. It is complete but it’s yet to be handed over to us,” Muller told the court.

Tshabalala’s lawyers previously told the court that they reached an agreement with the office of the director of public prosecutions (DPP) to draft a plea and sentence agreement.