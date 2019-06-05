Children deserve to be nurtured
My high school principal, Ernest Hlathi, once said: "Young people are great imitators. That is why we always give them something great to imitate."
His words came to mind when I noted, with great concern, how some children have been reduced to 'street kids'. As we observe Child Protection Week, let us do so knowing that children are a gift from God and they deserve to be nurtured.
We are tired of waking up to horrible stories about young girls who got raped by men who should be looking after them.
We cannot afford to continue reading about stories of young boys who are converted into child soldiers by selfish warmongers.
Children are born free and with empty minds, and it is up to us as adults to decide what we fill their minds with.
We must not abuse children because they may grow up thinking that abuse is a way of life. It is frequently stated that abused children are future abusers, and we cannot afford to have this vicious cycle repeated. Children are precious and vulnerable; they deserve our love and care.
Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg eManyeleti