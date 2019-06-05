Children deserve to be nurtured

My high school principal, Ernest Hlathi, once said: "Young people are great imitators. That is why we always give them something great to imitate."

His words came to mind when I noted, with great concern, how some children have been reduced to 'street kids'. As we observe Child Protection Week, let us do so knowing that children are a gift from God and they deserve to be nurtured.

We are tired of waking up to horrible stories about young girls who got raped by men who should be looking after them.