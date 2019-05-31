Masechaba Ndlovu on being sexually abused: I was 9 & he molested me

Media personality Masechaba Ndlovu has opened up about the haunting effects of being sexually abused by her stepfather at just nine years old and later being in abusive romantic relationship as an adult.

In an interview with Mac G on the MacG Unleashed podcast that was posted on Thursday morning, Masechaba detailed how her stepfather held her hostage for three days and abused her.

"My first sexual encounter was with my stepdad, unfortunately. I was nine and he molested me. When my mother (was not there), we were in the States. My mom left me with him... as we think it is acceptable to leave a child with her father... Uhm, for two-three days he held me hostage and he basically sexually abused me.

"After that, I wanted nothing to do with men, for a long time but I healed from that and I've learned that it's not about genders, it's about people, it's about criminals... Which is why I've always been against the #menaretrash movement. I've been beaten, I've been sexually abused and I've had everything you can imagine happen to me except death," Masechaba said.