Father and child relationship is rewarding, but equally challenging

As I was ruminating about the fathers and sons dialogue I attended, which was held at The Glen Methodist Church on Father's Day, my thoughts transported me to the story of one of the men who was present at the dialogue.

His father's absence has troubled him a great deal. I must make a disclaimer, I don't know enough about the story to make a clinical conclusion or assessment, but I had a feeling it was multi-layered.

It reminded me of former US president Barack Obama who made what I consider to be an apt statement: "Every father bares a fundamental obligation to do right by their children."

This underpins the fundamental role of fathers in their children's lives - the effects of their absence are too ghastly to contemplate.

This young man stood up to say this about his father "he is an idiot, I hate him. He is a woman basher".

He went on to tell us that after the death of his other siblings in a gruesome car accident, his father told him that he wishes that he was the child that died in the accident.

He added that his father calls him a flop and that he is an underachiever. At a point, he believed that this man was not his biological father, because of the deep-seated hatred he experienced from his father since childhood.