Kidnapped Durban woman's family 'hopeful' despite no new developments

It's been 10 agonising weeks since the daughter of a multimillion-rand logistics company boss was kidnapped in Durban.

The only development in the case of the kidnapping of Sandra Moonsamy, 45, came in the arrest of a 35-year-old Nigerian in July. The man was found in possession of one her cellphones.

However, while Moonsamy's family continues to suffer as a result of her abduction, the state is yet to answer whether Jerry Ogbuwany Gike is legally allowed to be in SA.

This was the main point of contention when Gike made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Moonsamy, a Westville mother of two, was kidnapped from her black Range Rover after allegedly being forced off the road by three vehicles on the M13 offramp on Stapleton Road in Pinetown on the evening of May 30.