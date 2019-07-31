Man sentenced to 20 years for hijacking and kidnapping

A 35-year-old Soweto man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for car hijacking and kidnapping.

Letona Tselae from Zola was also declared unfit to possess a firearm in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Xoli Mbele said the accused and three accomplices hijacked another 35-year-old male in a company vehicle white Isuzu bakkie at Crown Mines last year on July 19.

Mbele said the victim was pointed at with a firearm and forced into the car and instructed to drive until they reached FNB Stadium where he was taken to a blue Hyundai sedan.

“They tied his hands and covered his face with a hat. He was rescued by Soweto Flying Squad police while busy with their crime prevention duties,” said Mbele.

Mbele said the police saw a suspicious vehicle parked inside a house in Zola and, while checking the vehicle, saw a man in handcuffs. The victim told the police that he has been hijacked in a company vehicle.

The accused was apprehended and a company vehicle later recovered.

Mbele welcomed the sentence. "The good conviction is the result of the diligent work done by an investigating officer of the Johannesburg district trio detectives. We hope this sentence will scare away would-be offenders from committing the same crime."