Body found on Table Mountain identified as that of missing woman
The body of a woman found by a tour guide on Table Mountain has been identified as that of missing Cape Town lecturer Sakina Grimwood.
Grimwood, 32, from Newlands, was reported missing on Wednesday. She was a lecturer at Varsity College.
#MissingMinorsPinkLadies Deceased: Rondebosch WC Sakina Grimwood 32 yrs 31 July 2019. It is with deep regret that we...Posted by Missing Minors The Pink Ladies Organization - Ngo 2007 on Saturday, 3 August 2019
SABC news reported on Sunday that a tour guide had found her near a steep cliff at Platteklip Gorge on Friday. Rescue teams used a helicopter to retrieve the body.
The Pink Ladies, which had circulated information about Grimwood being missing, conveyed its condolences and sympathy to the parents, family and friends.
Police said a post-mortem examination would be conducted to determine the cause of death.