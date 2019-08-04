South Africa

Body found on Table Mountain identified as that of missing woman

By SowetanLIVE - 04 August 2019 - 11:14
Table mountain. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

The body of a woman found by a tour guide on Table Mountain has been identified as that of missing Cape Town lecturer Sakina Grimwood.

Grimwood, 32, from Newlands, was reported missing on Wednesday. She was a lecturer at Varsity College.

#MissingMinorsPinkLadies Deceased: Rondebosch WC Sakina Grimwood 32 yrs 31 July 2019. It is with deep regret that we...

Posted by Missing Minors The Pink Ladies Organization - Ngo 2007 on Saturday, 3 August 2019

SABC news reported on Sunday that a tour guide had found her near a steep cliff at Platteklip Gorge on Friday. Rescue teams used a helicopter to retrieve the body.

The Pink Ladies, which had circulated information about Grimwood being missing, conveyed its condolences and sympathy to the parents, family and friends.

Police said a post-mortem examination would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

