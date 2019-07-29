'They cut him to pieces, and for what? A backpack?'

The wife of slain Russian hiker Ivan Ivanov, who was killed on Saturday on a Chapman’s Peak hiking trail, said he was a “good dad and the most wonderful husband ever”.

“I thought it wouldn't happen to me, ever,” Tina Ivanov wrote in a Facebook post. “My husband was killed in Cape Town where he was on a business trip and stayed for two days to rest.

“He went to take a walk in the morning and was not far from the parking lot when they attacked. They robbed and killed him as he resisted. Police caught one … too bad there is no death penalty,” she wrote.

“I can't even cry ... I feel like I’m living in another dimension.”

Ivanov's son, Gleb, 20, told SowetanLIVE that his 44-year-old father, whom he requested be identified as Russian and not Ukrainian, was "kind and generous".

"He did not eat meat, he supported financially all his family members, like me, his and Tina's parents and so on," he said. "Now we are all left to work hard, as I have just started working a month ago in the same company as my father, and his wife is looking out for [her son] Makar."