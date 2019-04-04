Culture is key as Mzansi grows for gold at Chelsea Flower Show

Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens in Cape Town will look to SA’s many cultures for inspiration at this year's Chelsea Flower Show in the UK.

The design plan of this year's entry to the annual contest shows an explosion of colour, interspersed with objects and artefacts representing Mzansi's floral diversity and cultural heritage.

The man behind the exhibit, which was unveiled on Wednesday, is Leon Kluge, who brought home gold for SA last year.

He follows in the footsteps of David Davidson and Raymond Hudson, who between them won a total of 18 gold medals for the SA National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi) in previous years.

“You win gold at Chelsea, you can’t really go higher,” said Kluge, who is hoping to deliver another gold at the event in London in May.