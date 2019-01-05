Policeman injured and police vehicles damaged in raid on alleged drug kingpin’s Durban home

A police officer was injured when he was hit on the head by a brick and police vehicles were damaged by angry members of the community during a raid at the home of suspected drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay‚ commonly known as Teddy Mafia‚ in Chatsworth‚ Durban‚ on Saturday.

More than 20 police vehicles and a large contingent of police officers descended on Table Mountain Road in Shallcross and a police helicopter hovered above to monitor a tense situation.

A section of the road had been cordoned off while a large number of police stood on the other side.

It is alleged that a 300-strong group stoned police cars and somehow managed to steal a police R5 rifle.