Racism, breaking confidentiality & profiling: unpacking the medical aid scheme hearings

The Council for Medical Schemes initiated a probe which is hearing testimonies from black, Indian and coloured doctors who have accused medical aid schemes of fraud, intimidation and being forced to break patient-doctor confidentiality, among other things.

Here's what you need to know:

Racism, delayed or non-payments

The inquiry, headed by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, heard complaints and scathing allegations by members of the National Health Care Professionals' Association (NHCPA) who accused medical aid companies including Discovery and Medscheme of racial profiling, especially when the companies were required to pay doctors.

The council heard that unlike their white counterparts, black, Indian and coloured doctors are required to share patient's files when claiming for payments, which is illegal as this breaches patient-doctor confidentiality.

Doctors further claimed that due to delayed or non-payments, some doctors have committed suicide, while others have closed shop. The doctors said this does not happen to their white colleagues.