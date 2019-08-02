Protests halt operations at Tshwane science university

Higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande on Thursday condemned disruptions of academic activities at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Pretoria.

Academic activities, according to the department, had been disrupted since Monday and workers were prevented from entering the campus.

“This protest march will not only affect the university but also the adjacent Dr George Mukhari Hospital and Dental Hospital and other healthcare delivery facilities situated on the campus," said Nzimande.