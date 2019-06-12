The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) says advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi will chair an investigation into allegations of racial profiling against black‚ coloured and Indian doctors.

The investigation follows allegations by members of the National Health Care Professionals Association (NHCPA) that they were being unfairly treated and their claims withheld by medical aid schemes based on race and ethnicity.

“The CMS believes that advocate Ngcukaitobi‚ who is a respected legal mind‚ will help go to root of the allegations of racial profiling‚ blacklisting for payments‚ blocked payments‚ demands of confidential clinical information‚ bullying and harassment‚ coercion‚ entrapment and use of hidden cameras‚” said Dr Sipho Kabane‚ chief executive officer and registrar of CMS.

For the next four months‚ Ngcukaitobi and his team of advocates‚ Adila Hassim and Kerry Williams‚ "will get to the bottom of these allegations‚” said Kabane.

Ngcukaitobi is an advocate of the High Court and was recently nominated for senior counsel status by the Johannesburg bar. Hassim is an advocate of the High Court who practises in various areas with a focus on constitutional law while Williams has advised extensively on health care matters over the last 15 years.

The investigating panel will receive written submissions until June 28. Interviews and public hearings will be conducted from July 8 to September. The final report will be delivered by the investigating panel on November 1.

- TMG Digital