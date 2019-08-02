South Africa

KZN man arrested for brutal murder of elderly South Coast couple

By Lwandile Bhengu - 02 August 2019 - 12:08
A KZN man has been arrested for the murder of two people
Image: GALLO IMAGES

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested following the brutal murder of an elderly South Coast couple on Thursday.

The man‚ 37‚ was arrested and charged with double murder after the man and his wife‚ aged 74 and 78‚ were found dead at their Willowglen home in Umkomaas.

According to police‚ the man was assaulted with a hammer‚ while the woman was assaulted and strangled.

"They both sustained head injuries and died at the scene‚" said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele‚ adding that the suspect fled in the couple's vehicle.

Mbele said the man was later arrested on the N2 highway and would appear in court soon.


-TMG Digital.

