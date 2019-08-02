Jobseeker killed for 'stealing beans'

Emotions ran high in the Delmas magistrate's court yesterday when two men accused of knocking down, beating up and shooting to death Doctor Masilela in a suspected racist attack appeared.

Garry Wiblin, 36, and David Lecordeur, 56, have been charged with murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, violation of a corpse and defeating the ends of justice.

In a shocking turn of events in the court, Lecordeur had charges against him dropped after he turned state witness, pinning the murder on Wiblin and a 67-year-old man who was arrested outside court and is yet to appear in court.

He will join Wiblin for a formal bail application on Monday and will face similar charges.

Community members who filled the court were baying for the blood of the accused, labelling them "racists".

Masilela, 30, was reported missing on June 17 after going to look for a job with two friends. He was later found dead and dumped under a bridge.