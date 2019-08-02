Does bad hair have anything to do with being a dictator?

The world is starting to look a lot like a horror story - and perched atop

the totems of power are the likes of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson.

It becomes harder to determine what makes them more terrifying; their narcissism or curious quiffs.

When observing the state of world leaders and their looks, one can't help but wonder: does having a bad hairstyle make you more likely to

become some kind of dictator?

To answer this question, one would have to look at the most charismatic scoundrel of them all first.

One would be forgiven to think that it would be the architect of the Holocaust, Adolf Hitler. But it was not until a colleague pointed out that comb-overs are a great way to hide the many nightmares of the scalp.