Port Elizabeth man, 26, 'necklaced' in third mob-justice attack in area

Three people have been killed in separate mob justice-related incidents in the Kwazakhele area of Nelson Mandela Bay since Monday.

All the killings happened within a 1km radius and involve the men being stoned and torched, reports HeraldLIVE.

In the latest incident, Sipho Ngcoza, 26, was stoned and torched about 1am on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said police received a call about a mob justice incident taking place in Nkata Street, Kwazakhele.

“When police arrived on the scene they found the deceased lying in the street.

"About 70 people were standing around but everyone claimed to not know what had happened,” he said.

“There were several rocks lying close to the body and he had two tyres around his body.”

Beetge said that no one could provide details on why he was attacked.

“Residents claim to not know what happened.”

Ngcoza's murder comes after Mandla Charles Hashe, 29, was killed by a group at the corners of Mbilini and Sidindi streets about 10am on Tuesday.

Sinethemba Gwatya, 23, was stoned and torched in Stofile Street, Kwazakhele, around midday on Monday.