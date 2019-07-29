South Africa

Jabu Mabuza appointed to three powerful positions at Eskom

By staff reporter - 29 July 2019 - 16:43
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has put Jabu Mabuza firmly in charge at Eskom. File picture.
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

Businessman Jabu Mabuza has been given several vital roles at under-pressure power utility Eskom.

On Monday afternoon, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan confirmed that Mabuza had been appointed as:

  • Interim executive chairman of Eskom;
  • Acting CEO of Eskom Holdings; and
  • Acting group CEO (GCEO) of Eskom.

The latter came as a result of Phakamani Hadebe's resignation, which comes into effect from Thursday.

"Within the three-month period during which Mr Mabuza will be the executive chairman and acting CEO, the Eskom board will conclude the process of identifying a suitable candidate to become the next Eskom GCEO," said Gordhan in a statement.

