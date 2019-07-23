State sets aside billions to help cash-strapped state-owned enterprises

Government will dish out billions of rands in bailouts to help keep ailing state-owned enterprises afloat.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni told parliament during a Special Appropriations Bill debate on Tuesday the recapitalisation would benefit cash-strapped Denel, South African Airways, SABC and Eskom.

“Once this bill has been passed... we will then be in a position to use the contingency reserve account to provide support to the SABC, Denel and South African Airways.

“… SABC requests R3.2-billion. We’ll not just make that available... It would be a mistake. But we would release [the funds] in chunks as certain conditions precedent are met to make sure that there is progress in improving the organisation," said Mboweni.