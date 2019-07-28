Malema toasts Mpumalanga as EFF celebrates 6th birthday

Economic Freedom fighters leader, Julius Malema has thanked the voters for making the EFF an official opposition in the Mpumalanga provincial legislature.

Malema was speaking during his party's 6th birthday celebration at KaNyamazane township outside Mbombela on Saturday.

In May the EFF doubled their seats to four in the provincial legistlature, surpassing the DA deposing the DA as the official opposition.

“We are in a province where people are killed for tenders and no one get arrested. It is on this province where there’s no single successful court case against a politician and yet Mpumalanga is the most corrupt province," Malema said.

"Thank you for voting the most progressive party, a party with no white advisors. A party that is an effective opposition, a party owned by black people and no one can claim control over this political party.

"The people of Mpumalanga have said to us, they are making us official opposition because you love education...”

He said it was a shame that only one municipality out of 21 in Mpumalanga got a clean audit from the auditor general.