Evidence goes missing in Limpopo murder case

Evidence has mysteriously dissapeared from a judge's chambers in the murder case of businessman Rameez Patel.

Polokwane high court judge Joseph Raulinga was yesterday forced to postpone delivering judgment in the case and slammed some court officials as he revealed that there was missing evidence and recordings had been tampered with in the case against the Limpopo businessman.

Raulinga said he was gravely concerned that a CD recording in the trial was missing and some of the evidence tapes were deleted.

Patel is on trial for allegedly murdering his wife, Fatima, in their apartment in Nirvana, Polokwane, in 2015, claiming she was shot by an intruder.

The court heard that Patel's defence had obtained the recording through a private company contracted to the courts.