Mine guard remanded for the murder of pupil

A mine security guard who allegedy shot and killed a 17-year-old schoolboy during a community protest against a local mine in Limpopo was remanded in custody for formal bail application and police further invesigations.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the susepct, Dennis Mashele, is a 36-year-old security officer at Dithabaneng mine in GaMphahlele. He said Mashele briefly appeared before the Lebowakgomo magistrate's court on Monday for murder.

"His case was postponed to Thursday for bail application and for further police investigations."

His arrest follows an incident that occurred near Dithabaneng mine in Ga-Mphahlele area under the Lebowakgomo policing precinct, where Botshelo Petja was shot and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The family said Petja was shot with a live ammunition in the upper body.The community is accusing Dithabaneng of being an illegal mine, hence the protest. Community leader Percy Mathabatha said they have called for any kind of assistance towards the funeral of Petja.

"We are not compelling anyone but appeal to those who can afford to contribute something for the burial of our son," Mathabatha said.