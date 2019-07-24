Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am form a familiar looking midfield pairing.

Handré Pollard and Faf de Klerk are the halfbacks. Vermeulen‚ Du Toit and former Blitzbok star Kwagga Smith complete the loose trio.

Smith is set to earn his second Test start following his international debut last year against Wales in Washington.

Franco Mostert partners Etzebeth in the second row and Malcolm Marx (hooker) is joined in the front row by Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe.

The forward bench consists of Bongi Mbonambi‚ Tendai Mtawarira‚ Trevor Nyakane‚ RG Snyman and Francois Louw‚ while Herschel Jantjies‚ Frans Steyn and Jesse Kriel are the replacement backs.

Saturday’s much-anticipated Test is a rematch of last year’s epic clash between the two countries‚ which the Springboks won 36-34 in the Cake Tin.

Erasmus said the Boks will not be carried away by their home win over the Wallabies‚ which was South Africa’s biggest win over Australia in the last five years.

The Boks only have two Tests left in the shortened Rugby Championship‚ and two more internationals against Argentina and Japan‚ before the start of the Rugby World Cup in September‚ and Erasmus is looking forward to seeing what his team can do against the defending world champions.

“We have the outmost respect for the All Blacks who are the undisputed number one rugby team in the world‚” said Erasmus.

“We know we will have to be at our very best to be competitive against the All Blacks on Saturday and that is why we have sent a group of players in advance to Wellington‚ so they could acclimatise after the long trip over from South Africa.

“The New Zealanders are a very experienced and settled side while we have some catching up to do in terms of where the two sides are at the moment.

“They are bringing back their Crusaders players‚ who were all rested after the Super Rugby final‚ so we are in for a huge battle against the best team in the world‚” added Erasmus.

Regarding the decision to hand the leadership duties to Vermeulen‚ Erasmus said: “It is important that we continue to build on our leadership for this important year‚ especially while our regular skipper‚ Siya Kolisi‚ is out of action because of injury rehabilitation.

“Duane is an experienced captain and we have a strong group of leaders in the team‚ which includes Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ who have both captained the Springboks before‚ as well as a number of other franchise captains.”

Springboks – 15 Willie le Roux‚ 14 Cheslin Kolbe‚ 13 Lukhanyo Am‚ 12 Damian de Allende‚ 11 Makazole Mapimpi‚ 10 Handré Pollard‚ 9 Faf de Klerk‚ 8 Duane Vermeulen (capt)‚ 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ 6 Kwagga Smith‚ 5 Franco Mostert‚ 4 Eben Etzebeth‚ 3 Frans Malherbe‚ 2 Malcolm Marx‚ 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Reserves: 16 Bongi Mbonambi‚ 17 Tendai Mtawarira‚ 18 Trevor Nyakane‚ 19 RG Snyman‚ 20 Francois Louw‚ 21 Herschel Jantjies‚ 22 Frans Steyn‚ 23 Jesse Kriel.