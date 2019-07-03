News

Power could be restored tonight in Alex after substation caught fire

03 July 2019 - 17:10

Penwell Dlamini

About 100 homes were destroyed in March after a power line collapsed. Residents of the township are currently experiencing a power outage after a substation was damaged.
Image: Twitter/@CityPowerJhb

Alexandra residents should expect power to be restored tonight after a substation caught fire, leaving parts of the township without electricity.

This is the assurance made by Johannesburg MMC of environment and infrastructure Nico de Jager on Wednesday.

Parts of Alexandra were left without electricity on Tuesday night as the Vasco da Gama substation supplying the township caught fire the day before due to suspected vandalism.

“Power should be restored by 9pm tonight as reported by the operation team from City Power. All indications show that there could have been some vandalism on the infrastructure,” De Jager.

He added that the substation would receive a R16m upgrade in the current  financial year as it was more than 50 years old.

