Ex-Eskom employee gets 12 years behind bars for stealing copper cable

By Nico Gous - 19 July 2019 - 17:22
The Middelburg regional court on Friday handed a former Eskom employee a hefty sentence for cable theft.
Image: 123rf.com/Thanasak Boonchoong

The Middelburg regional court has sentenced a former Eskom employee to 12 years imprisonment for stealing copper cables.

Hawks spokesperson Cpt Dineo Sekgotodi said on Friday that the court convicted Ziphozonke Ntuli, 33, on two counts of theft on Thursday.

The Hawks arrested Ntuli in January 2018, saying he had "connived and issued authorisation tickets for copper cables valued at R1.2m to be removed from Eskom premises in Middelburg".

The court postponed the case of a colleague, Busisiwe Mawela, 37, until July 26 to determine a trial date.

