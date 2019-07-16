Alex to be without power for at least two days after substation fire

It will take at least two days to restore power to Alexandra, Johannesburg, after a substation burnt out on Tuesday.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said in on Tuesday the utility was investigating the cause of the fire at the Vasco da Gama substation.

"City Power anticipates that repairs will take at least 48 hours," the utility said.

“The fire started around lunchtime on Tuesday, razing the substation to the ground.